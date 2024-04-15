VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,818,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,867,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.67. 5,433,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $159.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

