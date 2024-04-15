21,270 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.3% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.72. 2,315,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

