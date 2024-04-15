Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight VCT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.95). 16,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,336. The stock has a market cap of £188.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.18. Foresight VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.02).

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

