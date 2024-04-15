Disc Medicine (IRON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ: IRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2024 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Disc Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Disc Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Disc Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

4/1/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/1/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

2/29/2024 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IRON stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,234. The company has a market cap of $736.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

