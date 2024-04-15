Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 3.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

ASO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,655. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

