Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

GJNSY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.5712 dividend. This is a boost from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.66%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

