Voss Capital LLC Acquires 195,404 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises 5.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $57,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EEFT traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 275,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

