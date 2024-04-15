LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

