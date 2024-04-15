6,909 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after acquiring an additional 210,440 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KMX traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,107. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

