LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $612,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after purchasing an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.92. 890,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.19.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

