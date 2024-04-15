Emfo LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Emfo LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.26. 14,416,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,507. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

