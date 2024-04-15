Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.81 and last traded at $113.95. Approximately 2,448,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,200,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

