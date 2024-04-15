Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 327,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $463.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
