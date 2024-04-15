Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 909,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 327,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $463.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

