Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases By 9.1%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after acquiring an additional 116,366 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.63. 659,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

