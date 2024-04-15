iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.78

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 179295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

