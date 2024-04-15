VELA Investment Management LLC Has $942,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,662,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,172. The firm has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

