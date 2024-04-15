LifePlan Financial LLC Takes $665,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.95. 1,201,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,385. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.