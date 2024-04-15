LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

INTC traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $36.31. 50,703,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,227,836. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

