26,844 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Acquired by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,748,000. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $44.89.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
