LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.01. 287,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,625. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $291.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.64. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

