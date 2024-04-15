LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 873,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after buying an additional 74,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. 1,941,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,195. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

