Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Holdings Decreased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,350 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Spruce Power were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,783,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

SPRU traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power ( NYSE:SPRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 82.70%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

