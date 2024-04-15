Emfo LLC Acquires New Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $45,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.