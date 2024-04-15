Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.00.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

