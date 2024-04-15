ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Raises Dividend to $2.56 Per Share

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.5568 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $10.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $630.95. 3,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.69. ASM International has a twelve month low of $343.37 and a twelve month high of $661.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $613.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.77.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

