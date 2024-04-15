China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
China Vanke Stock Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS CHVKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About China Vanke
