Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 38,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,331. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

