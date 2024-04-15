Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 38,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,331. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.