Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $111,613.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. 20,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,185. The company has a market capitalization of $367.33 million and a P/E ratio of 51.63. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

