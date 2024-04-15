Lucy Tilley Acquires 32 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £300.80 ($374.46).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.15) per share, with a total value of £293.40 ($365.24).

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($378.69).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 928 ($11.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,101. The company has a market capitalization of £530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,069.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 854.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 748.85. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 946 ($11.78). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

