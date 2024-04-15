Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Buys 10,500 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 10,500 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $80,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,151,096 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,928.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 2,500 shares of authID stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 5,394 shares of authID stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $48,546.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 3,311 shares of authID stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $29,434.79.

AUID stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 51,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. authID Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of authID by 918.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 939,476 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of authID by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

