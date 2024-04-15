First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. 5,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

