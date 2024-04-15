iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,690,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

