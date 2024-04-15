Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $1,148,228.31 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,148,228.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Semrush Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Semrush stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 505,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

