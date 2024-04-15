Adam K. Peterson Acquires 13,550 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,939,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CRMT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,551. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on CRMT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
