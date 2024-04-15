Adam K. Peterson Acquires 13,550 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,939,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,551. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRMT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

