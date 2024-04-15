Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 1,655,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

