The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Roderick Hunter Buys 104,297 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 104,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($57,127.70).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance
ART traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 43 ($0.54). 130,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,246. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.28. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39.75 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.29).
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
