The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Roderick Hunter Buys 104,297 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 104,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($57,127.70).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

ART traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 43 ($0.54). 130,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,246. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.28. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39.75 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.29).

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

