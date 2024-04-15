Emfo LLC Sells 130 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.2 %

Strategic Education stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

