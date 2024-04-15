Emfo LLC Sells 425 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $33.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,310.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,872. The firm has a market cap of $607.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,303.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,107.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

