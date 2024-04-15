Emfo LLC Makes New Investment in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Emfo LLC bought a new position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Immunome Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 718,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

