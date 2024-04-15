VELA Investment Management LLC Has $722,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.51. 10,997,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

