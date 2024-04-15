Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) vs. UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Critical Survey

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than UniCredit.

This table compares UniCredit and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $26.50 billion 2.31 $9.32 billion N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $247.24 million 1.38 $11.23 million $0.65 15.86

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Shore Bancshares pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 35.89% 14.67% 1.08% Shore Bancshares 5.82% 6.47% 0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UniCredit beats Shore Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit



UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Shore Bancshares



Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers trust, asset management, and financial planning services; treasury management services, such as merchant card processing, remote deposit capture, and ACH origination, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

