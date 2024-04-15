Contrasting Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) & Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Shattuck Labs has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.02%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Shattuck Labs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Ovid Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $1.66 million 259.94 -$87.30 million ($2.05) -4.43 Ovid Therapeutics $391,695.00 577.67 -$52.34 million ($0.75) -4.27

Ovid Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shattuck Labs. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs -5,268.44% -63.08% -56.05% Ovid Therapeutics -13,351.53% -49.76% -38.16%

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Shattuck Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. Shattuck Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

