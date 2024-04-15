Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $140.05 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002273 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

