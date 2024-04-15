OMG Network Market Cap Achieves $87.82 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $87.82 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

