Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.52

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.52 and last traded at $177.37, with a volume of 752329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average is $177.79.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $16,209,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

