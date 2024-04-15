iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.23

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 1092174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

