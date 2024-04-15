Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 123769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 4.3 %
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Lufthansa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
