Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.68

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 96602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Sysmex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysmex Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

