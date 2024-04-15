Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.93

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Mitie Group Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

