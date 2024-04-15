iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.60

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.60 and last traded at $98.88, with a volume of 259135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

